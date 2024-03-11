Kelly Rizzo Opens Up About Finding Love After Bob Saget’s Death

Actor Bob Saget tragically passed away in January 2022.

Since his passing Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo has resumed life on the dating scene. She recently went public with Breckin Meyer. That announcement earned her a side eye from a myriad of people who felt that she moved on too soon.

But Rizzo had a strong response for her critics.

“Unless you are a widow or widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this because you do not know what it’s like. You just don’t understand the incredibly complex, difficult, and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process,” she said.

“You also feel lonely, and so you want to do it. Then you have support and love from your spouse’s friends and family, and they’re telling you it’s OK, but yet you still feel really weird about it.”

Kelly Rizzo Shares Concerns Following Husband’s Passing

Rizzo and Saget married in 2018. So they were still teetering the line of being newlyweds. But even though she was only married to Saget for a short time, Rizzo still was unsure if she would be able to completely move on.

“I was concerned about how I was going to move on and find someone who really appreciates what I went through,” she added. “I understand that Bob is always going to be a part of my life, and I’m very fortunate that I was able to find someone who holds space for and appreciates it.”

Rizzo also shared that Saget’s family gave her the blessing to resume her love life following his passing.

‘Full House’ Star ‘Not Ready to Accept’ Saget’s Death

Saget appeared in several hit movies and television shows. But he was most known for his role as Danny Tanner in the hit sitcom Full House.

Following his passing, his cast mate, John Stamos, revealed that he still has a hard time accepting that he is gone.

“Bob was there for me like no other,” Stamos said. “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone. I’m not going to say goodbye yet. I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”