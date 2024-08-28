Kelly Ripa Once Jumped off a Boat Thinking She Could Speak ‘Fluently’ to Dolphins

Kelly Ripa once channeled Dr. Doolittle and leaped off a boat, convinced she was about to have a heart-to-heart with dolphins.

On Tuesday, August 27, the veteran Live! host shared an amusing anecdote from a trip to Mexico for a friend’s birthday celebration. She revealed that she once thought she could communicate with dolphins.

During a conversation about recent advancements in animal communication with her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos, Ripa shared the profound moment she felt a deep connection with our flippered friends.

Ripa explained that she “had just done the show in Miami, and we’d gone to the Seaquarium and I swam with the dolphins.”

“They rented a boat for sunset cocktails. All of a sudden in the water we were surrounded by wild dolphins,” Ripa continued.

“We were doing a taped piece where we communicate with the dolphins. So I, Kelly Ripa, jump into the water and I go, ‘I know how to talk to the dolphins!’ I’m like, ‘I’m going to call them over!’ ” she quipped.

Kelly Ripa Realizes That Not All Dolphins Are the Same

However, Ripa didn’t consider that these dolphins weren’t the domesticated type she’d encountered earlier.

“Our friend Brian was standing on the bow of the boat and he’s going, ‘Kel, get back in the boat. Those are wild dolphins, those aren’t trained dolphins,’ ” she added. “But, in my mind, I thought I could talk to the dolphins because I’d spoken so fluently to them.”

Meanwhile. Ripa’s dolphin debacle revelation follows on the heels of another, less surprising revelation.

On August 11, Ripa was named a Disney Legend at the D23 event in Anaheim, California. It’s a prestigious honor given to those who have significantly impacted the company.

During her acceptance speech for the award, she coouldn’t resist her constant need to talk about her sex life.

Ripa expressed her deep gratitude to the Walt Disney Company. She stated that she “owes everything” to them both professionally and personally. Of course, it was on the set of All My Children that she met her “smoking hot husband,” Consuelos.

During her speech, the mother of three remarked that she and her partner “made” their children—sons Michael and Joaquin, along with daughter Lola—”right backstage in the Disney labs.”

Ripa was honored at the ceremony for her remarkable contributions to television over her three-decade career. This includes her work on All My Children and nearly 25 years of hosting Live!