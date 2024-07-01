Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos for New Hairstyle: ‘It’s Like a Chinchilla’

Kelly Ripa can’t resist giving Mark Consuelos‘ freshly shaved head a good luck rub on the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. The actor and TV host debuted a fresh buzz cut on Live‘s Monday, July 1 episode.

“Do not adjust your TV screens,” Consuelos quipped. “Yes, I got my haircut. It’s like a chinchilla!”

The 53-year-old Rippa didn’t hesitate to run her fingers through her husband’s short-cropped hair. “I’ve never rubbed an actual chinchilla but I suspect this is what it feels like,” she declared.

“We should give everyone in the audience an opportunity. … Look at how I take it all for granted, don’t I? I take it all for granted!”

Kelly Ripa can’t resist giving Mark Consuelos’ freshly shaved head a good luck rub. (Image via ABC)

Consuelos, also 53, mentioned that he has been trimming his hair “every couple of years” since he and Ripa married 28 years ago. Recently, he considered cutting it again, but Ripa encouraged him to keep it longer.

Despite Kelly Ripa’s Protests, Mark Consuelos Claims He Had No Say in His New Haircut

However, Kelly had no say in her husband’s grooming this time out. Consuelos claimed he “Didn’t have a choice” and “had to do it.”

“Yeah, I got a TV job,” Consuelos revealed. “A role in a pilot, and they said, ‘Can you cut it short?’ And I said, ‘How short? … Military?’ And they said, ‘Military.’ “

Mark kept the details of the gig under wraps but made it clear he’s not donning a uniform or saluting anyone. Despite the haircut, his character isn’t in the military.

Meanwhile, it seems even Kelly Ripa doesn’t know what role Mark Consuelos landed. “I’ve been trying to get intel out of him,” Ripa admitted.

“And this is why I think we’ve been married so long, you’re so cagey about the details and that not unconvinced that you are also, like your parents, in the CIA,” she quipped.

“No that’s just called being a man,” Consuelos shot back. “‘How was work?’ ‘Good’ ‘What scenes did you shoot today?’ ‘Just stuff.’ “

However, Kelly did use a bit of insider knowledge to figure out where Mark’s gig is filming. She told the audience his new show’s shooting location was Atlanta, Georgia.

“Because IW as in Atlanta,” she revealed. “I was being a Hollywood wife.”