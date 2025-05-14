Kelly Osbourne Claims She ‘Got More S— for Being Fat’ Than When She Struggled With Addiction

Despite her past struggles with addiction, Kelly Osbourne claims her critics were more concerned about her weight.

Videos by Suggest

The former MTV star spoke about the struggles while appearing at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles this past weekend.

“We live in a fat-phobic world,” Kelly declared, per People. “I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic…. I’ve been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible – but I got more s–t for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane.”

She then recalled seeing trolls comment on her body every time an article about her would be posted. “People [would] say, ‘You’re so pretty. Why don’t you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you’ll be the total package?”

Kelly Osbourne before and after. Photo by Kay Blake/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock; Photo by ABACA/Shutterstock

Osbourne further revealed she “tried everything” to lose weight. “I tried probably everything that there is out there,” she pointed out. “Whether it be surgery, medication, diet, and exercise. I got my mind where I needed it to be, and everything started to fall into place.”

Kelly Osbourne Admitted Her Weight Loss Journey Wasn’t ‘Simple’

Meanwhile, Kelly explained that her weight loss journey wasn’t as “simple” as altering her diet and exercising. She also needed to “change” her brain.

“You have to come to peace and acceptance about where you are in your life before you can start,” she said.

Kelly first unveiled her weight loss in 2020 after she underwent gastric sleeve surgery. She later denied taking Ozempic, a diabetes medication that is often used for weight loss, after losing 85 pounds following her pregnancy.

“I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic,” she said during a 2024 interview with Extra. “I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic.”

The former Fashion Police co-host then said she lost weight due to health concerns.

“I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight I had gained during pregnancy,” she noted. “Otherwise, I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I do not want.”

She went on to add that she cut sugar and carbohydrates, leading to her rapidly losing weight.