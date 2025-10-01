keith-urban-has-reportedly-already-moved-on-with-new-woman-amidst-nicole-kidman-split

Keith Urban is reportedly already moving on from his 19-year marriage to Nicole Kidman by striking up a romance with a new woman.

Sources close to Kidman and Urban shared with TMZ that all signs point to Urban being with another woman amid the couple’s separation.

“It’s all over Nashville,” one insider said about Urban’s new relationship.

Another source says that Kidman is not disputing that Urban has moved on. However, she is still “shocked” over it.

The sources noted that they cannot pinpoint the exact time when Urban moved out, but they stated that he and Kidman have been separated since June. They also said it was Urban who decided to separate.

Although Kidman and Urban haven’t officially confirmed the split, sources previously revealed that the duo has been living separately since the beginning of the summer. Kidman has been caring for her and Urban’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The sources have also stated that Kidman is “holding the family together through this difficult time.” They noted that the separation is “one-sided,” and the actress attempted to save the marriage.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock,” an insider added. “And the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

Kidman has since reportedly filed for divorce.

Sources Claim Keith Urban Blindsided Nicole Kidman About His ‘Unhappiness’ in the Marriage

Sources report that the lack of intimacy and the couple’s busy schedules have contributed to the breakup.

“Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour,” one insider explained to the Daily Mail. “There was a lot of love between the two, and they might not divorce. They have been together for decades, so here is a world in which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, they are not a couple.”

The sources also said that Urban had blindsided Kidman about his “unhappiness” in the marriage.

“The intimacy isn’t there, they are just going through the motions [of being married],” an insider continued. “If the separation gets them back together, that would be amazing, but Keith had to call her out that he isn’t happy.”

“She was blindsided,” they added. “But we shall see how things go during the holiday season and his upcoming birthday [next month]. They have some work to do.”





