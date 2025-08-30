katie-holmes-feasts-on-lavish-caviar-topped-chicken-nuggets-at-the-us-open

Katie Holmes served up some serious courtside glamour, pairing elite tennis action with an indulgent (and pricey) snack.

The New York Post caught the Dawson’s Creek actress enjoying the $100 caviar-topped chicken nuggets at the US Open. The Batman Begins star tried the pricey snack, new to the Queens tennis tournament this season, on Friday night—while boldly rocking a white dress.

According to The Post, Coqodaq—a Korean-American fried chicken spot from the team behind Michelin-starred COTE Korean Steakhouse— created the seriously pricey chicken nuggets.

Holmes enjoyed an almost three-hour match, where Novak Djokovic triumphed over Cameron Norrie in four sets, alongside artist Brie Welch and model-writer Anna Z Gray. She later shared her enthusiasm for the experience on Instagram.

“Thank you @cadillac for having us … What an honor to watch @djokernole and @norriee play,” she wrote alongside a candid snapshot of her and her pals courtside.

Of course, the Disturbing Behavior star’s over three million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to gush over her US Open adventure.

“I love that you love tennis,” one fan declared. “Loving this posse,” a second fan added. “Your entire vibe here is hot mama,” a third onlooker chimed in.

It’s Unclear What Other Food and Beverages Katie Holmes and Her Pals Indulged In at the US Open

Meanwhile, it’s unclear what else Katie Holmes and her friends ate, but the US Open is famous for its fancy food and drink options. The iconic Honey Deuce — a mix of Grey Goose vodka, lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and three melon balls — comes in a souvenir glass with past winners’ names and a $23 price tag.

Noted chicken nugget lover Katie Holmes at Day 6 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Last year, the tournament served over 550,000 Honey Deuces to thirsty tennis fans, generating an impressive $12.8 million in sales.

This year, the event also introduced a new drink: The Watermelon Slice. For $39, you get a mix of Moët & Chandon Champagne, watermelon juice, elderflower liqueur, and lime, served in a tennis ball-shaped glass with a watermelon wedge.

Surely this would pair well with caviar-topped chicken nuggets…