Kathy Griffin Put Ghirardelli‘s Chocolate Caramel Squares In Her Pillsbury Grands And We’re Drooling

Comedian Kathy Griffin recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her upcoming role in season five of HBO’s Search Party. Though Griffin hasn’t fully recovered from past scandals, during the interview she mentioned that she is being slowly uncanceled, and her fans couldn’t be happier. Yet, as we eagerly await her comedic return, Griffin is already making waves, but not in the way you might expect. Instead, she is creating some tasty Insta-worthy snacks that are catching everyone’s attention.

With only two ingredients, Griffin whipped up a sinful dessert sure to please any chocolate lover. In her Instagram post, Griffin hilariously confesses, “I. I… I’m not proud, OK?” The comedian proved that not every recipe has to be elaborate by conjuring up a decadent chocolate pastry in her frenzy for sweets.

“Last night I made a can of Pillsbury Grands and put Ghirardelli‘s milk chocolate caramel squares in the middle,” she explained.

As part of her quest for more flavor combinations, she also tried the canned biscuits smothered in peanut butter. Griffin even kept it old school by eating Pillsbury Grands slathered in butter during her baking endeavor. Though the creations were worth swooning over, Griffin admitted she overindulged. She wrote, “I am an impulsive person and confessing to a hell of a stomach ache.”

A dessert this simple to prepare can be hard to resist. Griffin’s fans agreed, calling the chocolatey biscuits, “genius.” One user even commented, “time for you to enter the @pillsbury bake-off!”

Like Griffin, you may be tempted to eat the whole batch, but you should share a few. Her two-ingredient chocolate caramel-filled biscuits bake up fast and are the perfect way to start your morning or end your night. See how you can make them below.

How To Make Kathy Griffin’s Two-Ingredient Chocolate Caramel Filled Biscuits

Although these chocolate croissant dupes contain Ghirardelli Milk and Caramel Filled Squares, feel free to mix them up. In lieu of Ghirardelli squares, try chocolate chips or Nutella spread instead.

Ingredients

1 can (16.3 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers Original Biscuits

1 bag Ghirardelli Milk and Caramel Filled Squares

Instructions