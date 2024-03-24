Kate Middleton ‘Wrote Every Word’ of Heartbreaking Speech Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton purportedly crafted her entire speech addressing her battle with cancer with her own words. “She wrote every word herself,” a palace source allegedly told People.

“She wrote the words herself, delivered it personally. [She] wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news,” a separate family friend told the outlet.

On Friday, Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt video message. She disclosed that the diagnosis came after her abdominal surgery in January when post-operative tests detected the presence of cancer. Middleton stated that she is now undergoing treatment in the early stages of the disease.

Middleton then called for privacy as she and her family dealt with the health crisis. “This, of course, came as a huge shock,” she said in the video. “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Meanwhile, Middleton’s husband is beaming with pride for his courageous wife. Prince William is “extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week, but since her surgery in January,” an alleged insider told People.

The insider also mentioned that William is protective of his family. “Now more than ever he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover,” they said. [William also is making sure their] children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William Expressed Gratitude for The Public’s Support

On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received since announcing the princess’s cancer diagnosis. “[Kate and William] are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support,” the spokesperson added. “[They] are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

Of course, King Charles III disclosed his own cancer diagnosis in February. He reportedly admires his daughter-in-law for her bravery in discussing her treatment. He has maintained close communication over the recent weeks. Both King Charles and Kate Middleton were patients at a prestigious clinic in Marylebone, North London, in January. They both underwent significant surgery there.