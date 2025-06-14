Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twin in Blue at King Charles’ Birthday Parade

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte proved that twinning is winning at the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday.

Middleton attended the annual royal event in London wearing an aquamarine coat dress with ivory lapels by Catherine Walker. She completed the look with a matching wide-brimmed hat by Juliette Botterill and Queen Elizabeth’s Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings, according to Page Six.

Kate Middleton beams in blue at Trooping of Colour to mark the King’s birthday as she matches with Princess Charlotte💙🦋 pic.twitter.com/mFrXkcJtZp — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) June 14, 2025

Charlotte, 10, chose a dress in a similar color to her mother’s, paired with a white waist bow and white flats. She styled her light brown hair half-up, half-down with a braid.

The matching mommy-daughter duo were caught on camera exchanging sweet glances during the event.

A sweet moment between a mother and daughter , on a sunny Saturday.. Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte, Trooping the Colour 2025 pic.twitter.com/P0WPh5Rhig — The Hon. Lady E 💜🤍💚♊️👑🎨 💜🤍💚 (@witchinateacup) June 14, 2025

Charlotte’s brothers, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 7, also rode in a royal carriage with their mother. They matched in black suits, white shirts, and red ties.

Prince William joined his children and wife at Buckingham Palace shortly after their carriage ride, dressed in a traditional military uniform.

Kate Middleton Briefly Resumed Her Royal Duties at Last Year’s Trooping the Colour Amid Cancer Treatments

Middleton, 43, briefly resumed her royal duties at last year’s Trooping the Colour parade while recovering from cancer.

She wore a white long-sleeved coat dress with a black bow trim as she rode in a carriage with her children. Her hair was styled in a classic low bun, paired with a black-and-white hat by Philip Treacy. She completed the outfit with Jimmy Choo pumps and Cassandra Goad pearl earrings worth $6,061.

Middleton finished her cancer treatment in September 2024, and by January, she announced that she was in remission.