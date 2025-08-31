Kate Hudson Rocks Bold Two-Piece in New Photos: ‘So Long Sweet Summer’

Kate Hudson bid summer farewell in style, flaunting bold bikinis and making fans sweat with her stunning beach body.

The 46-year-old actress turned up the heat on Instagram over the weekend, sharing summer snaps with her family—along with jaw-dropping shots showing off her killer abs and flawless figure.

The mom of three started the shoot with a confident stride toward the camera, rocking a blue bikini top that highlighted her perfect midsection, paired with striped blue pants and crisp white sneakers. She completed the ensemble with a stylish sunhat and a spacious woven tote.

Image via Instagram / Kate Hudson

Another snap captured the Almost Famous star rocking a white bikini aboard a boat with friends. She styled the look with a chic knit cover-up, fringed sleeves, statement sunglasses, and a playful scarf tied around her hair. A delicate locket necklace drew attention to her flawless figure as she flashed a confident, sultry smirk.

Image via Instagram / Kate Hudson

Hudson also treated her fans to a cheeky glimpse of her flawless curves and toned waist as she sipped a drink aboard a boat. With the ocean stretching before her and the wind tousling her hair, she stunned in a brown bikini.

Image via Instagram / Kate Hudson

“So long, sweet summer,” captioned the post, adding a sun emoji.

Fans Gush Over Kate Hudson’s Summer Snaps… and Praise a Pic of Kurt Russell Playing Cowboy…

Of course, fans of the Fool’s Gold star rushed to the comments section to lavish praise on Hudson’s movable feast of flesh.

“A gorgeous woman enjoying life, so much fun. Cheers to you, amazing Kate,” one fan gushed. “This IS EXACTLY HOW I WOULD SPEND MY SUMMER!!!” another liquor-loving onlooker exclaimed, adding multiple alcoholic drink emojis.

“You are just the most naturally gorgeous-looking girl ever,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all about flaunting her bikini body. Hudson also shared photos capturing moments of food and activities with her loved ones, including her son Ryder, daughter Rani, and her stepfather, Kurt Russell (looking studly as he rode a horse).

Image via Instagram / Kate Hudson

Indeed, many fans all but bypassed Hudson’s beach body snaps in favor of gushing over the Tombstone star’s cowboy-themed pic.

“Can we just take a moment for Kurt,” one top comment read. “Kurt Russell is the GOAT,” another fan insisted.

Hey, there are still technically a few weeks of summer left. Maybe Hudson will gift us with more sun-kissed fun before the season is out…