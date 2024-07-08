Kate Hudson Jumps off Dock in Bikini in Vacation Video: ‘Just Soaking It In’

Kate Hudson is living her best life, sipping beachside cocktails, and perfecting her dock-diving skills—all while rocking a bikini.

On Monday, July 8, the 45-year-old actress shared highlights from her European vacation in an Instagram Reel. The reel offered a glimpse into her special family moments with her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa, 38, and her children: Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani, 5.

In the video montage, Hudson sips cocktails, takes the plunge off a dock in a purple bikini, and waves from a boat in a stylish patterned dress in Venice, Italy. “Ciao, Venezia!” Hudson is heard saying at one point in the footage.

She played guitar, posed for a selfie, shared a clip of the Greek flag, and enjoyed a rainy day with her daughter Rani. In another video, Hudson, wearing a red bikini, celebrated as a server brought cocktails to her on the beach. “Woo hoo!” she exclaimed upon seeing her drinks arrive.

Hudson picked Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” as the backing track to the fun montage. “Come rain or come shine… just soaking it in ☀️🌧️🌈,” the veteran actress wrote alongside the post.

Kate Hudson shared sun-soaked antics, including beachside cocktails, from her European escapade. (Image via Instagram / Kate Hudson)

Fans React to Kate Hudson’s Bikini Clad Fun in the Sun

Of course, Hudson’s 18 million Instagram fans loved the candid vacation footage.

“You’re something truly special. Nobody has anything on you,” one fan gushed. “You’re above all. Love your energy and so thankful you’re in the limelight to be witnessed,” they added.

“Wow! You and your family are so beautiful and awesome! So lucky!”, a second fan exclaimed. “My favorite actress.. with the voice of an angel ❤️,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, Hudson has quite a blended family. She shares her eldest son, Ryder, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, the 57-year-old lead singer of The Black Crowes. Her son, Bingham, is from her previous relationship with 46-year-old singer-songwriter Matt Bellamy. Additionally, she has a daughter, Rani, with her current partner, Fujikawa.

However, Hudson doesn’t find it challenging having three children from three separate fathers.

“We are very connected, and we are very close,” Hudson told People recently. “Love can change form. It’s interesting when you have that modern family; there’s so much love for all the kids.”