Kate Beckinsale Reveals Reason for Mysterious Hospitalization, Slams ‘A—hole’ Followers

Months after she was hospitalized, Kate Beckinsale revealed the mysterious illness that required weeks-long medical attention.

In a recent post, the Underworld star appeared wearing a pink tank top with cats covering her chest with matching pink underwear and black boots. She was seen tying her hair up. The actress addressed the “a–holes” trolling her account about her noticeable weight loss.

“No, actually. I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer,” Kate Beckinsale explained. “And I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly.”

Beckinsale then revealed the grief of losing her stepfather “burned a hole” in her esophagus, which made her “vomit copious amounts of blood.”

“I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering,” Kate Beckinsale also shared. “Because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I’m not really concerned about what you think about my ass.”

“Maybe you should worry about your own f–king ass,” the actress added. “I suggest shoving something up it — like a large pineapple or a brick.”

Although she revealed to her followers that she was in the hospital earlier this year, Beckinsale did not reveal the cause. However, she hinted at the issue when she wore a “tummy troubles” t-shirt.

However, it didn’t take long for critics to claim she had gone under the knife for a cosmetic procedure. She quickly shut down the rumors by declaring, “I used to pluck the s–t out of my eyebrows … I had a fuller face as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Makeup techniques were matte, not nearly so glossy.”

Kate Beckinsale Declared ‘I’m Trying to Survive’ Following Hospitalization

Kate Beckinsale’s hospitalization remarks come a little over a month after she fired back at critics attacking her for being “too thin.”

After “concerned fans” called her out for losing too much weight, Beckinsale declared, “I nursed my [stepdad] to his death early this year. My mum also has stuff going on. I am adjusting to watching two fathers die, one when I was 5, one in January of this year.”

She then continued by stating, “I lost my soulmate cat of almost 19 years, also last year. I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a [Mallory-Weiss tear] caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my [esophagus] and stomach.”

Beckinsale went on to add, “I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left.”

She has deleted the post.