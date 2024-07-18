Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at Trolls, Rocks ‘I Did Not Ask Your Opinion’ Bathing Suit

Actress Kate Beckinsale is enjoying her vacation and making a statement while doing it. And that statement is that her summer body is whatever body she pops out with.

The Serendipity star took to Instagram on July 17 to show the fun she was having at the beach. She donned an oversized straw hat and a sleek black swimsuit that read a stern message.

Kate Beckinsale Sends Stern Message With Bathing Suit

“I did not ask your opinion,” the swimsuit spelled out in silver sequins.

Page Six notes that the message could be aimed at social media trolls. She has been harassed by several users about her appearance over the last few weeks.

“The bathing suit seemed to be aimed at a section of her Instagram followers. Who have been criticizing her thin figure in recent months,” Page Six wrote.

“Beckinsale spent six weeks in the hospital dealing with a hole in her esophagus. She shared several photos and a video of herself strutting in the sequin-trimmed swimsuit on a luxurious balcony.”

Beckinsale Calls Out Social Media Trolls

Earlier this year, Beckinsale noted that the negative comments being hurled at her became tiresome. It was so tiresome that she even had a plastic surgeon come out publicly to confirm that she did not have any work done.

“I’ve even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don’t and haven’t, and still, every time there’s a chorus of my God, you’re unrecognizable. Oh my God PLASTIC, oh my God, you don’t even look like yourself anymore,” Beckinsale said.

A multitude of people on social media have commented on Beckinsale’s new appearance. However, the actress notes that the majority of the hateful comments that she has received have mainly come from other women.

“It happens constantly and it’s usually women who are doing it. Life happens -obviously, I have aged, everybody ages.”