Kansas Man Thought Pregnant Girlfriend Was Leaving Him. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead

A 20-year-old Kansas man, Matthew Criscenzo, is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend, Naomi Oglesby, 20. Documents alleged that Criscenzo killed Oglesby because he thought she was going to leave him.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on May 25. At around 4:28 a.m., police officers responded to a Wichita residence after receiving a report of a female shot in the head. The caller, Criscenzo’s father, identified the female as Oglesby, saying that she was with his son, the affidavit said.

Upon arrival, police observed Oglesby in a pool of blood, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The document said that Criscenzo was attempting to give Oglesby, his girlfriend, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Spontaneously, Criscenzo allegedly said, “I can’t believe I did this, just f–king kill me,” followed by “I didn’t want to, I didn’t mean to, I just didn’t want her to go and I thought she was gonna leave me.”

Matthew Criscenzo would allegedly continue to issue statements, saying that he was drunk and admitting to shooting his girlfriend.

Naomi Oglesby was rushed to a local hospital. The affidavit detailed that she was 37 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting. Her baby was delivered through an emergency C-section, and the infant girl started having seizures caused by brain damage stemming from a lack of oxygen. Oglesby was pronounced dead.

Alleged Murderer

Thomas Criscenzo, Matthew’s father, allegedly told police at the scene that he had heard a gunshot while in his bedroom. He then found Oglesby on the ground, with Matthew standing on top of her, the affidavit said. Thomas allegedly took the gun from Matthew’s hand and called 911.

During an interview with the police, Matthew Criscenzo continued to issue statements in disbelief. At one point, however, he allegedly stated out loud while alone in the room that Oglesby had grabbed his “PS5 controller and turned it off and told me that she was going.”

According to him, Matthew “got all of her sh-t for her.” However, as she walked out, he told her to stop, the affidavit detailed. Then, he allegedly pointed his gun at her and, after she swatted it, the gun went off, Matthew claimed.

“I didn’t even think it shot her, I thought that it like grazed her. Oh my god, I know I shot her,” Matthew allegedly added.

Oglesby’s sister and friend would later tell police that Matthew Criscenzo had been abusive toward her in the past, according to the affidavit. On multiple occasions, Matthew allegedly bit Oglesby during arguments, while he is also accused of waving a gun in her face.

Matthew Criscenzo was charged with first-degree murder. Despite his alleged statements, he pleaded not guilty on Thursday, September 11.

According to a GoFundMe, Naomi’s baby daughter, Zy’nia, while alive, may not survive or have any quality of life.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.