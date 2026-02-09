A Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Is Accused of Murdering His Girlfriend

Former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV champion Darron Lee has been accused of murdering his girlfriend.

In a statement, the Hamility County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee revealed more details about the tragic situation.

“On the afternoon of February 5, 2026, HCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence at the 7500 block of Snow Cone Way to a report of CPR in progress,” the statement reads. “Upon arrival, first responders located a female victim and attempted life-saving measures; it was determined she was deceased.”

The sheriff’s office then dispatched its criminal investigative services detectives. Preliminary findings indicated the victim died as a result of a homicide.

“The victim’s boyfriend, Darron Lee, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene,” the statement continued.

Lee has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. According to Fox News, he is being held without bond and is due back in court on Wednesday.

“Additional charges could be pending following the outcome in the investigation,” the statement further pointed out. “The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”

The former linebacker played for The Ohio State University before going into the NFL draft. He was selected by the New York Jets during the draft’s first round. After two seasons with the Jets, he went to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and participated in Super Bowl LIV.

Following his time with the Chiefs, Lee played for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. He retired following the 2021 season.

Lee Was Previously Arrested For Domestic Violence Against His Mother and the Mother of His Son

The murder of Lee’s girlfriend comes nearly three years after the former NFL player was arrested in Ohio following allegations of domestic violence against his mother and the mother of his son.

Lee ultimately accepted a plea deal and served only one day in jail.

In 2017, Lee was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman at the Governors Ball Music Festival. His former teammate Leonard Williams pulled him away from the situation and restrained him.

The New York Jets released a statement following the ordeal. “We are aware of the reports. We are taking them seriously, and we are looking into the specifics of the situation.”