Kamar de los Reyes, ‘One Life to Live’ Star, Dead at 56



One Life to Live star Kamar de los Reyes passed away on Sunday, Dec. 24 in Los Angeles. He had recently been diagnosed with cancer. His death was confirmed by a spokesperson for his family via a statement to PEOPLE.

Widely recognized for his portrayal of the antagonist Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera from 1995 to 2009, de los Reyes had a notable career in both television and video games.

Apart from his memorable portrayal in One Life to Live, de los Reyes acted in Sleepy Hollow and recently appeared in seven episodes of the well-received CW series All American.

On the show All American, he played the role of Coach Montes from 2022 to 2023. He also lent his voice to the character Raul Menendez in the well-known video game series, Call of Duty, and had a stint on the hit ABC show, The Rookie.

Actor Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56

Born on November 8, 1967, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, de los Reyes grew up in Las Vegas with a passion for singing and dancing. In pursuit of his dream of becoming an entertainer, he relocated to Los Angeles in the 1980s.

At the time of his death, de los Reyes was actively filming for All American. He had also completed roles in Hulu’s upcoming limited series, Washington Black, starring Sterling K. Brown. Additionally, he had a part in Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil series.

Survived by his wife, actress Sherri Saum, de los Reyes leaves behind a blended family. This includes his sons Caylen, 26, from a previous relationship, and twins Michael and John, 9, shared with Saum.