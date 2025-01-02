Kaia Gerber Stuns on Beach Vacation: See the Pics!

Kaia Gerber rung in the New Year in Cabo, Mexico — with sizzling style!

Videos by Suggest

The 23-year-old model flaunted her figure in a tiny bikini while frolicking in the waves on New Year’s Day.

However, Gerber also made headlines for celebrating the surfside getaway without boyfriend Austin Butler, 33, amid rumors that the pair have split.

The duo have not been photographed together since a New York City date night in early October 2024. The private pair also have no evidence of their relationship on Instagram.

Instead, Gerber seemed to be enjoying her getaway with friends. She arrived to the beach wearing a green mini dress over her bikini, with a baseball cap for privacy.

Gerber and Butler last posed for pictures together in October 2023. They went in costume as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick to the Halloween party hosted by Casamigos Tequila.

Casamigos is co-owned by George Clooney and Gerber’s father, Rande Gerber. Rande shares Kaia and older brother Presley with supermodel wife Cindy Crawford.

Like her mother, Gerber started her career in modeling. However, she has branched out to acting in recent years, with standout roles in movies like Bottoms and Saturday Night and television series like Palm Royale and American Horror Story.

Prior to her relationship with Butler, the starlet dated Pete Davidson from 2019-2020 and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi from 2020-2021.

While Gerber has yet to post any pics from her New Year’s getaway, her last post of 2024 was similarly stunning. The actress and model showed off a DÔEN nightie to promote her Library Science book club.