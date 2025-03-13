Justin Bieber Opens Up About Feeling ‘Unworthy’ in Emotional Instagram Post

Justin Bieber opened up about his struggles with imposter syndrome, sharing with fans that he has often “felt unworthy.”

On Thursday, March 13th, the “Baby” singer posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, opening up about his struggles. He shared that even though people told him he deserved his success, he often felt like a “fraud” deep down, despite all the kindness he received.

Bieber, who recently celebrated his 31st birthday, admitted he often feels “sneaky,” fearing that if others knew how judgmental or selfish he can be, they might see him differently. Reflecting on these feelings, he shared a message with his fans: anyone experiencing similar struggles is not alone.

He confessed that most days, he feels “unequipped and unqualified,” offering a candid glimpse into his vulnerabilities.

Justin Bieber’s Emotional Post Comes Days After a Cryptic Message on Instagram

The post comes just days after he shared a cryptic message on Instagram, sparking concerns about his health.

“We have nothing to prove today,” he wrote in a post shared to his Instagram Stories, per People. “Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything.”

Bieber, who welcomed his son, Jack Blues, with wife Hailey in August, first raised concerns about his health and sparked rumors of drug use after fans noticed apparent changes in his appearance and behavior back in February.

In a statement initially reported by TMZ on February 23, a representative for the couple dismissed the rumors, firmly denying the claims about Justin’s health and alleged drug use as entirely false.

Meanwhile, the former teen idol is sporting a new look.

On Wednesday, March 11, the singer was seen in West Hollywood, California, debuting a clean-shaven look. The fresh appearance marks a notable change from the mustache and scruffy facial hair he had been sporting for months..

For the outing, Bieber paired oversized sunglasses with a cozy, layered look. He wore a pink sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, topped with a navy jacket featuring a furry collar. Completing the ensemble, he added a gray zip-up and classic blue jeans.