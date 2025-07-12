Justin Bieber Gushes Over Wife Hailey Bieber’s Bold Sunbathing Snaps

Justin Bieber couldn’t help but publicly gush over his wife and baby mama, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, after she turned heads with her bold and barely-there look.

On Friday, the “Baby” singer, 31, gave a shoutout to Hailey, 28, on his Instagram Stories, sharing her Rhode skincare promo pics.

Justin shared a photo of Hailey sunbathing in a white and yellow string bikini on a beach in Mallorca, Spain.. “F**kkkkkkkkkkkk,” the noted wordsmith captioned the sizzling snap.

The post on Rhode’s Instagram features Hailey posing in a bikini on a jet ski and a boat, holding a yellow Rhode phone case. It also gives a preview of new summer Rhode products.

“A week in Mallorca with HB,” the brand wrote alongside the summer vibe shots. In the final shot, Hailey posed with her back to the camera in a yellow and white patterned dress, sipping a Martini.

“She’s iconic—iPhone case. Lip gloss on it,” one top comment read under the Instagram post.

Hailey Bieber Reacts to Husband Justin’s New Album

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber is showing support for Justin Bieber’s new album SWAG. Amid ongoing rumors about their relationship, Hailey recently reposted some SWAG promo with the message, “Is it finally clocking to you f***ing losers?”

“Is it finally clocking to you f*cking losers?” pic.twitter.com/zIHaKMntnf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2025

However, not every onlooker was impressed with Hailey’s flex.

“Honey, you’re not relevant enough to call the public that. Please stay in your lane,” one X comment read. “By losers, does she mean people who keep them employed?” another onlooker on X wondered. “Girl, please, he barely like you,” yet another X user joked.

Justin dedicated multiple songs on his album to Hailey, including “Walking Away” and “Go Baby.”

“Go Baby” highlights how proud he is of her accomplishments, while “Walking Away” reflects on their relationship challenges and his commitment to making things work. In the song, he sings, “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you I’d change.”