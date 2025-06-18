Justin Bieber Concerns Fans With New Post About ‘Transactional Relationships’

Fans of Justin Bieber have grown concerned after he made a recent social media post about “transactional relationships.”

Earlier this month, the “What Do You Mean?” hitmaker took to Instagram to speak out about a specific type of relationship while sharing distorted selfies.

“Tired of transactional relationships,” he declared. “If I have to do something to be loved. That’s not love.”

Justin Bieber slams ‘transactional relationships.’ Photo by Justin Bieber/Instagram

Bieber’s “transactional relationship” statement came just days after the pop singer posted selfies and other expectations in his Instagram Story.

“This is how I feel after people keep telling me there’s more work to do after I’ve given everything I have to give,” he wrote. “I don’t think any of us can handle hearing, ‘You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.’ It’s not true.”

He then wrote, “I listened to those fools who told me to work harder. And there’s no end to trying to earn ur spot in this life because I tried. u have everything u need right now.”

In a separate Instagram Story post, Justin Bieber stated everyone wants to make their lives about work “so bad.”

“But this life is about God,” he continued. “Loving us so we can love each other. Quit making ur life about work [shaking my head]. God will always inspire you to want to work harder. U think if you don’t tell people to work hard that they won’t. Stop playing God, please.”

Following up on that post, Bieber wrote, “Conditioning will make u feel like u don’t know what the f— u knew.”

In a final post, the pop star pointed out that Jesus was “always” the answer to the pain that everyone faces.

Justin Bieber Opens Up About How He Deals With Anger And Feeling ‘Broken’

Bieber’s fans continue to grow concerned for him as he posts on Instagram about how he deals with anger and feeling broken.

“People keep telling me to heal,” he wrote in one of his latest social media posts. “Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already?”

Justin then acknowledged that he knows he’s broken and has anger issues. “I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them,” he explained. “And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

However, the pop singer pointed out that the harder he tries to grow, the more focused he is on himself. “Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others,” he continued. “Because honestly, I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren’t you?”

In a separate post, Bieber shared a screenshot of a text conversation between him and an unidentified person. He seemingly ended the friendship with the person after he was accused of “lashing out” at them.

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone,” he noted. “Conflict is a part of relationship if you don’t like my anger, you don’t like me.”

He then added that his anger is a “response” to the pain that he has been through. “Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean,” he added.