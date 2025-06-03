Justin Baldoni’s Body Double Speaks Out About ‘Tense’ Environment on ‘It Ends With Us’ Set

As the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni rages on, a crew member from It Ends With Us is speaking out.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Justin Baldoni’s body double, Thomas Canestraro, broke his silence about the alleged “tense” set while filming the movie.

“You can tell that the set was tense,” Canestraro explained. “There was some discomfort from everybody.”

The body double then recalled having a feeling that something had happened between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. “What I did experience was filming that was taking longer than expected,” he pointed out.

Although he was initially supposed to be on set for less than a week, Canestraro ended up staying for two weeks. “[I asked myself] what’s happening here? Why are we taking so much time to film all of this scene? Why are we not on schedule?”

Canestraro also said he noticed a difference in Lively when they worked together on a marketing campaign for her 2018 film, A Simple Favor. He noted that, during the shoot, he had an “extremely easy time” with the actress. He even said she made sure he was given a bathroom after the shoot wrapped.

Justin Baldoni’s Stunt Double Says He Noticed Blake Lively Was “More Closed Off” on Set

While reuniting with Lively on the It Ends With Us set, Canestraro said the Gossip Girl alum appeared to be “more closed off.” He further recounted a time when her husband, Ryan Reynolds, visited her on the set.

“Originally, I came on set my first day, Ryan is on set,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What a cool thing.’ It’s like when I was in ‘A Simple Favor.’ What a supportive husband who just came on set to cheer on his wife… I just love that about him, that’s a cool synergy in that couple.”

However, after seeing headlines about Baldoni and Lively’s legal battle, Canestraro said Reynolds’ set visit might have been for a different purpose.

“And now I’m like, ‘Oh, was Blake already in such a bad place that Ryan just came to make sure that she was OK?”

Speaking about Baldoni, Canestraro said he was “extremely friendly,” but they haven’t kept in touch since the film wrapped.

“He has a wife, he has family, he has friends, and he has people who, right, some of them believe him,” he shared. “Some of them have a question mark over his head, and that must not be a good place to be… It must affect him.”

Canestraro went on to confirm he has not picked a “team” in the situation.

“I don’t even want to be in any team,” he added. “I hope they can find an agreement. We don’t need that in the industry. At the same time, you can’t discredit anybody’s feeling[s] and anybody’s experience.’

Lively filed a lawsuit in December 2024, accusing Baldoni of harassing her on the set and being part of a campaign against her. Baldoni countersued, alleging Lively and Reynolds extorted him. He is also suing for defamation.