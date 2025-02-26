justin-baldoni-slams-blake-lively-for-demanding-privacy-amid-sexual-harassment-lawsuit

Justin Baldoni shared his thoughts about Blake Lively proposing a protective order amid their high-profile legal battle.

In a letter filed on Tuesday, Feb. 25, Baldoni’s legal team responded to Livey’s request for “heightened protections” and privacy. The It Ends With Us co-stars have been in a legal battle since late December 2024. Blake Lively claimed that Justin Baldoni sexually harassed her on the film’s set. She also said that he was part of a smear campaign against her.

“Given how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively’s claims in the media, we are surprised to now learn how vehemently she wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence,” Baldoni’s legal team stated, per Fox News Digital.

The actor/director’s team also claimed it was Lively who publicized the situation to begin with. They also accused the actress’ PR team of making “bold statements” to the media to “rehabilitate her tarnished image.”

The team further pointed out that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, publicized the legal battle in a “planned skit” during SNL50 earlier this month.

However, Baldoni’s team approved the court’s model protective order. The attorneys then requested that having an “attorneys’ eyes only” (AEO) designation for discovery was “not warranted.”

“Although the Lively Parties contend that the ability to designate information AEO is appropriate because the ‘litigation involves claims of sexual harassment in the workplace,’” the attorneys wrote. “Ms. Lively has already publicized the alleged details of the so-called ‘harassment’ in her Amended Complaint spanning 138 pages and almost 500 paragraphs.”

Blake Lively Requested Heightened Protection After Receiving ‘Violent Messages’

Blake Lively requested the heightened protection after she and others who publicly supported her received “violent messages.”

“As detailed in Ms. Lively’s Amended Complaint, Ms. Lively, her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications,” the court docs read.

“For example, in the days after January 31, 2025 – when the Wayfarer Plaintiffs filed their Amended Complaint, including a 100-plus page exhibit with text threads,” the statement continued. “One fact witness known to publicly support Ms. Lively and whose texts the Wayfarer Parties excerpted (ostensibly without his permission) received a written threat indicating that the witness’s family would be sexually assaulted and killed unless the witness agreed to ‘make a statement and give the truth.'”

Lively’s team further stated that releasing “certain discovery” will “create a defined, specific, and serious injury to parties and non-parties.” This includes an invasion of privacy.

The actress filed her amended complaint on Feb. 18. She claimed two actresses on the It Ends With Us set were willing to testify against Baldoni’s “unwelcomed behavior.”