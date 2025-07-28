Justin Baldoni and His Wife Emily Celebrate Special Milestone Amid Legal Battle With Blake Lively



Despite the ongoing battle with It Ends With Us star Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily have a special reason to celebrate — their 12th wedding anniversary.

In a sweet post on Instagram, Baldoni shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife on their wedding day. “I’d marry you again and again and again and again,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary, my love. T W E L V E.”

Emily also made a special post about the anniversary. “T W E L V E. Still madly in love with you,” she wrote with an adorable photo of the couple kissing.

Justin Baldoni proposed to Emily in a 27-minute video that featured hilarious clips of him pretending to be various boy bands and filming a music video. Baldoni called the video his first movie.

“It was a big joke,” Baldoni shared during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “The whole idea was that I failed at all these proposals because I was proposing in the way that I wanted versus the way she wanted.”

He then pointed out, “Something that I’ve learned in marriage — as I’m sure you guys have learned — is how to love somebody in the way that they wanted to be loved. Versus the way that we want to be loved. So that was the journey of the proposal.”

Justin and Emily Baldoni married in 2013 in Corona, California. They share a daughter, Maiya, and a son, Maxwell.

Justin Baldoni Continues His Legal Battle With Blake Lively

The anniversary comes a little more than a month after Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively was dismissed.

“The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements, other than the statements in her CRD complaint,” the judge stated.

Baldoni’s legal team was allowed to amend the claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract. However, Baldoni decided not to pursue his complaint.

Lively’s deposition is scheduled to take place on Jul. 31. She has accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the set of their film It Ends With Us. She also claimed that Baldoni was part of a smear campaign against her following the movie’s release.