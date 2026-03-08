Julianne Hough Reflects On Her Return To Our Screens With ‘Bride!’ Movie

Actor and dancer Julianne Hough is stepping back into film acting with a role in the new gothic romance The Bride!, marking her first major movie project in several years.

Hough discussed her return to the big screen with PEOPLE while attending the film’s U.S. premiere. She explained that the project felt especially meaningful after spending much of the past decade focused on other parts of her career.

“Well, first and foremost, this movie is not a musical, but there has been movement, and it’s fun,” she said. “It’s expressive, it gets explosive, and everybody is just outrageously good at what they do. To be at this caliber of talent with this incredible film, for it being the first film I’ve done in many, many years, I am so honored.”

Directed and written by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Bride! reimagines the classic Frankenstein story in a bold new way. The film stars Jessie Buckley as the Bride and Christian Bale as the monster known as Frank. The ensemble cast also includes Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening.

Hough plays a small role in the film, portraying a Hollywood actress connected to the story’s 1930s setting.

Julianne Hough Is Excited To Be Back In The Movies

“It was an exciting time for me to dip back in with something that was so profound,” Hough explained, also touching on the messaging of The Bride! “I’m so ready to tell really heartfelt stories again and really create impact. This specifically, when you see this with everything going on, you’re gonna be like, ‘Oh s–t, this is very timely.”

The 37-year-old performer also praised Gyllenhaal’s direction and the atmosphere on set. “She is just so generous with her presence and her direction, and making everybody feel so seen and valued, no matter how big or small your role is,” Hough said.

The Bride! premiered in theaters in the United States on March 6, 2026, bringing Hough back to cinema screens as part of the film’s high-profile ensemble cast.