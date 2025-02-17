Josie Canseco Is Single Again, Reportedly Dumped Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco have parted ways after less than a year together.

According to TMZ Sports, Canseco allegedly ended the relationship with the former NFL star. However, the two still have a lot of love for each other, and there are no hard feelings. Sources revealed to the media outlet that while the couple was going strong, it was clear that Manziel had to do some work on himself.

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco were first romantically linked this past spring. The duo fueled relationship rumors with a post featuring them holding hands on an airplane. Canseco had posted the snapshot on her Instagram page.

Weeks after the viral photo, Manizel and Canseco hard launched their relationship with adorable pictures from Stagecoach 2024. The two were seen dancing and enjoying Morgan Wallen’s song “Ain’t That Some.” There was also a photo of them staring into each other’s eyes.

Josie Canseco Previously Opened Up About Her Relationship With Johnny Manziel

Just a few months into the relationship, Josie Canseco spoke about how Johnny Manziel treats her.

“I like to make fun of him from time to time because I do get the princess treatment, and he takes such good care of me,” she shared with Us Weekly. “I come home for a long day, and he’ll rub my back and give me so much love. He takes such good care of me. I couldn’t have asked for any better right now.”

She also spoke about Manziel’s family. “He is close with his family and his mom and his sister and her little ones,” she explained. “I just went to Texas to meet them recently. Everyone was so sweet and welcoming and to see that he has such an amazing family made me feel so comfortable.”

In September 2024, Canseco referred to her connection with Manziel as “easy and organic.” She also called the former athlete her “best friend.”

“We have the same sense of humor, we have the same values,” she said. “And he’s changing and growing into such an incredible young man that I’m just really happy to be with him. We talk about everything. I think we’re going to grow a little bit together and individually and get to a place where we both feel like that’s right.”

Manziel and Canseco unfollowed each other following their breakup. Most of the posts featuring them together were also seemingly scrubbed from their Instagram accounts.