Joshua Jackson Makes Emergency Legal Filing Against Ex-Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson has submitted a request for an emergency custody order change.

The 46-year-old actor filed a motion on May 30, claiming that his ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, changed their 5-year-old daughter Juno’s school without his consent, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In his declaration, Jackson alleges that Jodie insisted it’s “no big deal to force Juno to start over with a new school” and that the Doctor Odyssey star is worried that “Jodie is attempting to create a scenario where Juno travels with her rather than attending a traditional school.”

Jackson is asking the court to require Juno to stay at her current school for the next academic year. He is also requesting joint consent with Turner-Smith for any future school changes, PEOPLE reports.

The former couple, first linked in 2018, quietly tied the knot in 2019. Just a month later, they were seen together in Los Angeles, where Turner-Smith was spotted with a noticeable baby bump.

The couple had their baby girl in April 2020.

Where Their Daughter Attends School Has Been a Point of Contention Between Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

After four years of marriage, Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023. The couple agreed to share joint custody of their daughter at the time. Their divorce was finalized in May 2025, with Jackson agreeing to pay $2,787 per month in child support.

Turner-Smith and Jackson were unable to reach an agreement on which school Juno should attend. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Turner-Smith explained that in 2024, after she and Jackson reached an agreement to resolve the issue, she was given the authority to make the final decision about Juno’s education. However, she is required to consult Jackson before making the decision.

Turner-Smith told GLAMOUR in October that co-parenting their daughter can sometimes be “complicated.”

“It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone because you’re used to being with your child all the time. But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out.”

“Each parent has a different life, and especially if the reason why you’re splitting up is because you have different lives, it’s only further complicated by how you’re going to coparent,” she added.