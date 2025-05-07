joshua-jackson-and-ex-wife-jodie-turner-smith-embroiled-in-custody-dispute

A year and a half after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson, the former couple is now in a dispute over the custody of their daughter, Juno.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jackson and Turner-Smith have settled most of the divorce, except their custody agreement. The ex-spouses have been using a mediator to come up with a temporary schedule for 50-50 custody.

However, there is one issue neither can agree on: where the child can attend school. Turner-Smith now wants a judge to order Jackson to adhere to the court order that vests her with the power over picking the child’s school.

Turner-Smith’s attorney, Laura Wasser, stated the actress wants 5-year-old Juno to move to a new school next year. Turner-Smith said she researched the new school and has conferred with Jackson about it. Despite the discussions, Jackson has disagreed with her request.

Jackson’s ex-wife is now asking him to pay $75,000 for attorney fees in the school battle. He is now paying $2,787 per month in child support. There is no monthly spousal support, but the exes did settle on a “lump sum” per TMZ.

Joshua Jackson met Jodie Turner-Smith at his birthday party in 2018. They got engaged just months later. They exchanged vows in 2019 and welcomed Juno in April 2020. Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023.

Jodie Turner-Smith Doesn’t View Her Divorce From Joshua Jackson as a Failure

During a November 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jodie Turner-Smith spoke about her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she explained. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family, and definitely your children.”

She further pointed out, “It’s just about – center the children, and that’s all you can do. Nobody gets everything right, but at least when you know you’re focused on the right thing, you know you’re gonna do your best.”

A source previously revealed to Us Weekly that Jackson was “clearly caught off guard” by Turner-Smith’s decision to divorce. “They had their issues, as many couples do – especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”