Drinking Jose Cuervo Can Help Fight Climate Change And Water Shortages

The Jose Cuervo family has cared for the agave fields of Tequila, Mexico for 10 generations. Their dedication and efforts have led to the creation of the world’s number one, 100% agave tequila, Jose Cuervo.

Without the agave, there’s no such thing as tequila. That is why over 20 years ago, the Jose Cuervo brand made the decision to reuse, recycle, and repurpose every single part of the agave plant. And it’s with this initiative that Jose Cuervo tequila is changing the world around us.

What Is Agave?

We all know what tequila is, but what about agave?

Agave is a genus of the Asparagaceae family native to places like Mexico and the Caribbean. The blue agave plant and the Agave americana is also the source for agave nectar—the sweetener used in tequila.

All parts of the agave plant can be used, but rarely do you see more than the nectar being promoted, thus leading to Jose Cuervo’s sustainability initiative.

Jose Cuervo’s Sustainability Efforts

Jose Cuervo owns the largest acreage of agave fields in Mexico. The brand knew if they wanted to preserve the agave plant for the future of Tequila and help our world, they needed to change their production procedures.

That’s why the tequila mogul became the first ever brand to compost the fibers of the agave byproduct in 2019 when they announced The Agave Project—an initiative spearheading the company’s long-term commitment to agave as well as the people and land of Tequila, Mexico.

Jose Cuervo’s first task under this initiative was to create a biodegradable, agave-based drinking straw, made from upcycled agave. The brand partnered with scientists at BioSolutions Mexico and the production team at Mexico-based PENKA to do so.

(Jose Cuervo)

This project led to a full-circle effect where they repurposed waste and replaced up to 30% of regular plastic in consumption of tequila, as said in a statement shared by the brand.

In 2021, the brand brought the importance of the straws back and encouraged consumers to purchase them in celebration of National Tequila Day, leading to a more sustainable day across the country.

And beyond the above endeavors, the brand has also used agave byproducts to create bricks, car parts and more.

The Bar Tequila Made

Now, in the summer of 2021, the tequila brand is upping their reuse, repurpose, and recycle game by creating the first ever bar that tequila made.

The Jose Cuervo Agave Bar is a limited time experience showcasing the many ways agave can be used. It’s based on the AKAMBA Festival, a music festival in Tequila, Mexico, that strives to treat the world more sustainably through art, music, spirits and cuisine. While the experience is currently available in Los Angeles, California, it will be traveling to different parts of the country later this year.

Having visited the opening of Jose Cuervo’s Agave Bar myself, I can attest to the brand’s breakthrough thinking. From agave-made chairs and cocktails to temporary tattoos and cutlery, Jose Cuervo is showcasing their lifelong commitment to sustainability.

(Jose Cuervo)

What This Means For Climate Change

Beyond taking responsibility for their production and doing their part in the tequila industry, Jose Cuervo is also aiding in the fight for a better tomorrow.

This is made possible because of the reduced carbon footprint agave-based biomaterials poses when compared to oil-based plastics. The agave plant captures carbon dioxide and holds it within the plant, thus minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

This is huge, as greenhouse gases are responsible for climate change, which can lead to food supply disruptions, increased wildfires, intense droughts, rising sea levels, heat waves, and more.

How It Fights Against Water Shortages

Loads of water are also unnecessary for the agave plant to grow. All the plant needs is natural rainwater, which significantly lowers the agave plant’s water footprint. That is the total amount of freshwater used to produce goods or services we use.

A lower water footprint means strategically using our limited freshwater resources—something that is a must if we want to preserve our world.

(Jose Cuervo)

