Jonathan Haze, ‘The Little Shop of Horrors’ Star and B-Movie Icon, Dies at 95

Jonathan Haze, the character actor best known for his role as Seymour Krelborn in the cult classic The Little Shop of Horrors, has died. He was 95.

Videos by Suggest

Haze passed away on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his daughter, Rebecca Haze, to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

Goodbye to my wonderful friend Jonathan Haze, who has stepped into the next set on our cosmic soundstage at the age of 95. His dry wit was one for the ages and I'm so grateful for the time we got to spend together over the years. I'm glad I'll be able to visit him in the movies. pic.twitter.com/vErltWowaZ — principal slaytographer (@elleschneider) November 5, 2024

Haze, a cousin of drummer Buddy Rich, was a talented and adaptable actor in the cast of characters employed by B-Movie auteur Roger Corman.

Beginning in 1954, Haze appeared in projects directed by Corman, such as The Fast and the Furious and Monster From the Ocean Floor. His involvement continued until 1967 when he starred in The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre and took on the role of assistant director for The Born Losers.

Jonathan Haze Shares a Scene with a Budding Hollywood Legend in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

In Little Shop of Horrors (1960), produced and directed by Roger Corman, the awkward Seymour, played by Haze, discovers that the ailing potted plant he cultivated from seeds obtained from a Japanese gardener requires blood and human flesh to thrive.

The lobby card for “The Little Shop of Horrors,” featuring Jonathan Haze and John Shaner, circa 1960. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

The film teamed him in a memorable scene with another Corman player… a very young (and scenery-chewing) Jack Nicholson. In a hilarious bit, Haze (posing as a dentist) yanks a few teeth from the mouth of Nicholson’s gleefully sadomasochistic character (later played by Bill Murray in the 1986 remake).

Born on April 1, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Jack Aaron Schachter was the son of a jeweler. He began his career on stage with Rich and later spent two years as the stage manager for the legendary singer Josephine Baker.

After spending the summer acting in Connecticut, Schachter hitchhiked to Los Angeles, where he landed a job pumping gas at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Vista Street. It was there that he met Wyott Ordung, an aspiring director who would introduce him to Roger Corman.

The two became fast friends and collaborators.

Jonathan Haze Was Also a Successful Writer and Producer

Initially billed as Jack Hayes in Monster From the Ocean Floor, he ultimately adopted Jonathan Haze as his stage name. During this time, he introduced his friend, actor Dick Miller, to Corman, leading to Miller becoming a regular co-star in many productions.

In addition to his work with Corman, Haze played one of three teenagers who discover $250,000 worth of heroin and become dealers in the Warner Bros. drama Stakeout on Dope Street (1958), which marked the directorial debut of The Empire Strikes Back director Irvin Kershner.

Haze also penned screenplays for the 1962 film Invasion of the Star Creatures and a 1960 episode titled “Family Skeleton” from 77 Sunset Strip. He went on to have a successful career producing commercials.

Haze is survived by his daughters, Rebecca and DD, along with three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.