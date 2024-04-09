JoJo Siwa Admits She’s ‘Very Insecure,’ Spent $50,000 on Cosmetic Procedures

Weeks before the release of her new single Karma, JoJo Siwa admitted she isn’t as confident as she appears to be.

While speaking to Buzzfeed at the 2024 GLAAD Music Awards last month, the Dance Moms alum revealed the most expensive thing she was wearing at the time was her teeth.

JoJo Siwa further clarified her veneers were thousands of dollars. “These motherf—kers cost me 50 grand,” she declared in the TikTok video.

Siwa previously opened up about her struggles with insecurity. “I judge myself at everything,” she shared while competing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test last fall. “I’m a very insecure person.”

JoJo Siwa further explained that everything about her constantly gets judged. “You know, people told me I have a receding hairline,” she pointed out. “They don’t know I have a stress rash and that’s why I’m balding right now.”

The professional dancer then revealed that she has dealt with intense stress since before she was a teenager. “A 12-year-old shouldn’t have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald,” she added. “But I did.”

JoJo Siwa Recently Spoke Out About ‘Rebranding’ While Showing Off Her New Dramatic Look

While attending the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, JoJo Siwa showed off her new dramatic look, which featured an all-black ensemble with intense black makeup.

“People are afraid of things they don’t know,” Siwa told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi at the event. “Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary.”

Although she received some criticism over her upcoming music projects, JoJo Siwa continues to push forward. “Creating art is such a special, special thing,” she continued. “And I’m very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art.”

Meanwhile, JoJo pointed out that various artists have praised her for rebranding and music.

“The way that I’m able to keep going and keep being like, ‘Wait, actually what I’m doing is right,’” she said. “Is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and be like, ‘What you’re doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I’m learning from what you are doing right know.”

Siwa then said that the support from people who are inspired by her means the world to her.

In regards to her new look, JoJo stated it was inspired by her new track, KARMA. “This is my KARMA black beast look,” she added. “It’s got some rips in it, but you’d never know.”