John Cobalt Has Died

Photographer John Cobalt has passed away. The photographer was known for his minimalistic photos that often focused on nature as well as his intimate portraits of the human condition.

Cobalt had been battling cancer and had announced weeks ago that he didn’t have long. Sadly, he died on December 11. He passed away with his family surrounding him. On his Instagram page, his family confirmed his death.

They wrote, “Dear friends, I am heartbroken to share that on December 11, 2025 John passed on from this world. He went peacefully at home with his two sons and me by his side. This community was very precious to him. He loved nature and photography. He never cared about making a living from his art, he only ever wanted to create something that touched people. I can see from the responses he received that he achieved that. Thank you for all the love and support you have shown him.”

John Cobalt Dies

After the announcement, several took to the comment section to mourn his passing. One wrote, “Rest in peace John. May his memory be a blessing to his loved ones.”

Another wrote, “I’m so glad that John’s sons and the rest of his family were there with him when he left this earth.”

And another wrote, “The wonderful thing about photographers is they can live on through their photos. We can forever see how they viewed the world.”

In his final post, Cobalt also confirmed that he was being sedated to help with pain. He said that he was trying to let go and pass peacefully.

At the time he wrote, “Letting go… Hey it’s John. I’m awake as I’ll ever be so I thought I’d write a few things. I’ve been struggling with the idea of being too sedated because I have serious fomo these days. Aside from my son coming back to see me one last time, I’m not sure I have anyone left coming to visit. But you never know, right? I’ve been sleeping a lot more lately, which is natural the nurses say. And I’ve been taking more meds as recommended more often so see what it’s like. It feels good and bad. Hard to explain. Anyway, keep sending good energy and prayers as I need it more than ever. This process has been all over the place. Thank you to all the people who’ve written DMs, commented, and followed. And thank you to Eden Hospice for taking great care of me.”