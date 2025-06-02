John Brenkus, Co-Creator and Host of ESPN’s Sports Science, Dead at 54

John Brenkus, Emmy-winning host and co-creator of ESPN’s “Sport Science” segments, has passed away after struggling with depression.

A message shared on his social media pages announced his death on Sunday.

Brenkus was 54 years old.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away,” the message read on X. “John, co-founder of Base Productions, founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning ‘Sport Science,’ had been battling depression.”

“John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025,” the message continued.

“His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

“Sport Science” premiered on Fox Sports Net in 2007 before moving to ESPN, where Brenkus hosted nearly 1,800 segments breaking down the science behind sports, per USA Today. The segments became popular on ESPN’s SportsCenter during the late 2000s and mid-2010s.

Colleagues and Friends Pay Tribute to John Brenkus

Following the tragic news, members of the NFL and the sports media community came together to honor Brenkus with heartfelt tributes.

“Prayers up for John Brenkus and his family,” retired NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote on X.

“This is incredibly sad. John was so good at what he did. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, John,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Monday.

Kristi Dosh, a Forbes contributor and former ESPN reporter on the business of college sports, also paid tribute to Brenkus.

“Just saw the news of John Brenkus passing over on his Facebook profile. So heartbreaking. Sport Science was an incredible show, and I never heard anything but good things about him during my time at ESPN,” she wrote on X.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.