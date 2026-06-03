Controversial Rap Legend Accused of Smashing Hookah on Bouncer’s Head

A rap veteran stands accused of smashing a glass hookah over a bouncer’s head. Meanwhile, his lawyer claims he was just “trying to de-escalate the situation.”

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Indeed, “Wipe Me Down” rapper Boosie Badazz, real name Torrence Hatch Jr., is facing a felony charge after the alleged incident, according to TMZ. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the alleged hookah smashing took place at Houston’s nightclub, Dome.

According to TMZ, Houston Police say the incident began when security guard Edward Iglehart was clearing out the club at closing time. A female patron, insistent on using the restroom despite the late hour, allegedly elbowed Iglehart in the face when he denied her entry.

As he began to escort her out, things allegedly escalated.

According to court documents, the woman dropped her keys and phone during the scuffle. When Iglehart bent down to pick them up, he says he “suddenly felt an object strike the top of his head.” He also saw blood running down his face. Iglehart claims he turned around to see the “Thug Me Like That” rap veteran, 43, holding a shattered glass hookah base. He speculates that Hatch shattered it over his head.

According to the documents, Iglehart was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where he received eight staples in his head. The club’s owners and promoters informed the Houston Police Department that the woman Iglehart was escorting out was Hatch’s niece.

Rap Veteran’s Lawyer Urges Public to “Reserve Any Judgment”

Meanwhile, the “Nasty Nasty” rap star’s lawyer, Carl A. Moor, pushed back at the allegations.

“We plan to vigorously investigate and defend Mr. Hatch against these allegations,” Moor told TMZ. “We wish everyone would reserve any judgment and allow this case to play out in court.”

Rap veteran Boosie Badazz is accused of smashing a glass hookah on a bouncer’s head. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Wynn Records)

“Mr. Hatch was trying to defend his female relative, who was being escorted out of the club by the security guard,” Moor insisted. “He was trying to de-escalate the situation. We’re trying to obtain any surveillance from the club that will show what exactly happened.”

The controversial rapper, who reportedly once threw a woman out of a club after she accused him of having bad breath, appeared in court over the alleged incident.

After posting a $85,000 bond, Hatch claimed the court case is a “money grab,” per local outlet KTRK.