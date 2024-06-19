Joe Rogan Calls Woody Harrelson’s Father a ’Bad Person’ During Podcast

Joe Rogan refused to hold back his thoughts as he referred to Woody Harrelson’s late father as a “bad person.”

During a recent episode of his controversial podcast on Tuesday, June 18, Rogan was discussing who might have been behind the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The Hunger Games actor’s father, hitman Charles V. Harrelson, was convicted of assassinating federal Judge John Wood in 1982. He died while serving his prison sentence in 2007 at the age of 68.

Newsweek reports that over the years, there has been speculation that the father of Woody Harrelson may have been involved in the assassination of the 35th President of the United States. The world leader died on Nov. 22, 1963, while his motorcade was driving through Dallas, Texas.

Not long after the assassination occurred, authorities arrested Lee Harvey Oswald, a former U.S. Marine. He was deemed the key suspect in the crime.

However, just a couple of days later, Oswald was assassinated by local nightclub owner, Jack Ruby, as he was being escorted through the basement of the Dallas Police Headquarters. Oswald then ended up succumbing to his injuries.

An investigation into the assassination concluded that Oswald acted alone in the historic event. Despite the conclusion, many Americans, including Joe Rogan, believe that Oswald was part of a wider conspiracy, which may have involved government identities or crime groups.

A CIA spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek in Dec. 2022 that 95 percent of the files related to the Kennedy assassination have been released in their entirety.

Joe Rogan Brings Up Woody Harrelson’s Father, Talks Conspiracy Theories

While speaking to author and retired Navy SEAL, Jack Carr, about the Kennedy assassination conspiracy theories Joe Rogan said it’s not clear that Oswald acted alone. “There’s a lot of books that are saying that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone that are still pretty good books. People read them and they believe it. I don’t believe it.”

Rogan noted that while he thinks Oswald was involved in the plot, he believes the key suspect in the assassination may have been a “scapegoat.”

“[Oswald] went to Russia during the height of the Cold War,” Rogan then pointed out. “Real odd. That they let him come back over here, Lee Harvey Oswald was clearly involved in some sort of shady espionage type s— and, you know, [he] married a Russian woman. The whole thing is crazy.”

That was when Rogan spoke about Woody Harrelson’s father. “There’s other people like Woody Harrelson’s father apparently was supposedly involved. Woody Harrelson’s father was a bad person, a bad guy, like an assassin — known murderer.”

Rogan went on to add that he knew a lot of people also wanted John F. Kennedy dead. “After the Bay of Pigs, there were a lot of people that wanted JFK dead. You know, he wanted to get rid of the NSA, he wanted to get rid of the CIA, he wanted to get rid of the Federal Bank… It’s like the whole thing crazy.”