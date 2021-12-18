Joe Rogan Blames Chris Pratt ‘Hate’ On One Thing

Joe Rogan has recently come out in the public to defend Chris Pratt, who the podcaster thinks is overly criticized for being Christian. The two have spent some time together hunting and Rogan is quick to point out that Pratt is one of the nicest people he’s ever met. But this seems to be a different outlook than the overall public opinion of Pratt as of late, who has been quite outspoken at times about his theology and how much it factors in to what he does and how he treats people.

The Alphas Have Spoken

When talking to Yahoo, Rogen minced no words in how he felt that Pratt was treated by the overall public. “He is the nicest fucking guy I’ve ever met in my life” pointing out how on a recent hunting trip the two took together that Pratt would sit at the regular cafeteria seats and eat with everyone, from the wait staff to the hunters themselves, treating everyone uniformly and being incredibly pleasant the whole time.

This stands in bitter opposition to some comments that Pratt has made lately involving the LGBTQ+ lifestyle that has turned some heads. He also made a public statement to wife Karen Schwarzenegger about having a “gorgeous healthy daughter” which many followers took as a dis to his former flame, Anna Faris, who he also has a child with, but a child who has had numerous health problems that people think Pratt blames on Faris. If you ask Rogan, however, Pratt is pretty much a saint in his eyes.

The Worst Chris in Hollywood?

Keep in mind, this support Rogan is showing for Pratt is also on the tail of Twitter officially naming Pratt “the worst Chris In Hollywood.” Rogan went on to express that people “snipe” at Pratt because he is honest and open and the public likes to attack people who are honest and vulnerable. “He’s a Christian, and very open about that, and because of that, people attack him.”

On the other extreme, perhaps Rogan, who is a proponent of free speech, is just forgetting that people have a right to feel the way they feel about someone. It doesn’t make them right or wrong, but if Pratt can speak so openly about God and that isn’t a problem, why can’t people speak openly about Pratt?

