Accusations From Jillian Michaels’ Ex Resurface Amid ‘The Biggest Loser’ Documentary Allegations

As Jillian Michaels deals with the allegations made in Netflix’s new documentary Fit For TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, accusations about the celebrity trainer made by her ex have resurfaced.

Videos by Suggest

During the Aug. 22 episode of the Hot Take & Deep Dives podcast, Warner’s comments about Michaels surfaced. The duo dated for seven years before calling it quits.

“She’s horrible. She’s just a horrible person,” Warner once said. “Jill was ready to punch, ready to spit, ready to curse in a beautiful restaurant surrounded by dressy, classy people.”

The former Workout star also spoke about a terrible restaurant experience with Michaels. The trainer allegedly was “screaming and cursing so much at the table” with Warner and her mom that they were asked to leave the establishment.

“I used to call her Tasmanian Devil,” Warner said. “She used to get herself worked up.”

Jackie Warner further stated that Jillian Michaels’ public behavior was so “embarrassing” that she “fell out of love with her completely.”

Jillian Michaels previously denied the claims made by her ex. In a since-deleted Instagram video from 2022, Michaels stated, “I’m pretty sure if I had spit on many people in restaurants, or even one person for that matter, it would’ve already made [the] paper.”

Jillian Michaels’ Ex Isn’t the Only Person Who Has Publicly Spoken Out About Her Behavior

Just before the release of the Netflix documentary, fellow The Biggest Loser trainer, Bob Harper, had some harsh words to say about Jillian Michaels.

During an interview with The Guardian, Harper spoke about Michaels not bothering to reach out to him following his 2017 heart attack.

“We weren’t besties, but we were partners on a television show for a very long time,” he said.

Harper then noted that it “spoke volumes” to him that she didn’t get in touch.

Speaking about the snub, Harper stated that he was actually not surprised by Michaels’ actions. “I would not expect Jillian Michaels to do anything other than what she wants to do.”