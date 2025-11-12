JFK’s Grandson Officially Launches US Congress Campaign

Another Kennedy family member is ready to enter politics: the grandson of the late President JFK is launching a bid for the US Congress.

In a statement on Instagram, Jack Schlossberg announced his plans to run for New York’s 12th congressional district, which is currently held by Rep. Jerry Nadler, who recently announced he wouldn’t seek re-election.

“250 years after America was founded, and our country is at a turning point. It’s a crisis at every level,” JFK’s grandson explained. “A cost of living crisis sponsored by [President Trump’s] Big Beautiful Bill. Historic cuts to social programs working families rely on. Health care, education, child care.”

Referring ot the situation as a “corruption crisis,” Schlossberg stated, “The President has made almost a billion dollars this year. He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It’s cronyism, not capitalism.”

Along with the situation being a “corruption crisis,” Schlossberg said it was also a “constitutional crisis,” with “one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government.”

“The worst part is: it doesn’t have to be this way. And it wasn’t, always,” he then noted. “We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives.”

JFK’s Grandson Refers to New York’s 12th Congressional District as the Best Part of the ‘Greatest City on Earth’

Pointing out his connection to New York’s 12th congressional district, Schlossberg said, “I’m running for Congress to represent my home, New York’s 12th congressional district, where I was born and raised, where I took the bus to school every single day from one side of the district to the other.”

He also called the district the best part of the “greatest city on Earth.”

“This is the best part of the greatest city on Earth,” Schlossberg explained. We have the best hospitals, schools, restaurants, and museums. This is the financial and media capital of the world.”

JFK’s grandson also said that the district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy, and drive of this district and translate that into “political” power on Capitol Hill.

“I’m not running because I have all the answers to our problems,” he pointed out. “I’m running because the people of New York 12 do. I want to listen to your struggles, hear your stories, amplify your voice, go to Washington, and execute on your behalf.”

Schlossberg then added that he welcomes political discourse. “If I knock on your door, I hope we can have a conversation. Because politics should be personal.”