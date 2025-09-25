Jewelery Thieves Make Off With More Than $1 Million In California: See Wild Video Of Huge Mob

A mob of thieves stormed a jewelery store with guns as they grabbed a million dollars worth of goods before leaving.

Videos by Suggest

Outlet KRON4 reported on the starting robbery of a San Ramon jewelery store in California. In wild surveillance footage, around 25 thieves can be seen storming the store with hammers, bags, and guns.

On September 22, the group rushed the Heller Jewelers at the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping center.

The raid only lasted for just over a minute, but it was as zealous as it was quick. There were around 30 in total, with at least 6 individuals waiting outside in getaway vehicles.

In the video, you can see the large group smash through the glass casings to reach for the jewelery inside. Almost all of the in-store displays were targeted. The shared surveillance video doesn’t show the entire hit, so the final state of the store isn’t publicly available.

It was reported that the doors of the store locked the criminals in while they were taking what they could. To escape, shots were fired through the doors. Thankfully, no one else got hurt.

Further drone footage captured the moment the criminals streamed out of the shopping center and ran into their cars. There were six cars waiting in the parking lot for their quick escape.

Although the shocking display was clearly organised, police have acted quickly and already have suspects in custody.

Police Have Seven In Custody

According to the outlet, police have seven suspects in custody, one of which is a juvenile.

Additionally, police have impounded all the cars believed to be involved in the robbery.

No more details have been released on the investigation. Hopefully, it won’t be long before the rest of the involved thieves are rounded up and arrested.

Police have said that the suspects are believed to be the same individuals involved in other crimes in the Bay Area. As such grand crimes like this don’t happen often in San Ramon, police are dedicating themselves to follow every lead possible.

Heller Jewelers released a statement to their Facebook, thanking the community for their support. They are opening doors to the San Ramon location on September 27.