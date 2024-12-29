jessica-simpson-steps-out-without-her-wedding-ring-amid-eric-johnson-divorce-rumors

Jessica Simpson recently stepped out without her husband, Eric Johnson, or her wedding ring, seemingly adding more fuel to the divorce rumors.

According to Page Six, the “Sweetest Sin” songstress stepped out wearing without in a casual ensemble consisting of an orange, pattern-detailed coat, white hoodie, jeans, and ankle black boots as she and her eldest children, Maxwell and Ace, headed to a movie in Calabasas, California.

Simpson and Johson’s youngest daughter, 5-year-old Birdie Mae, didn’t appear at the movie theater.

The movie theater trip comes a little over a month after it was reported that Simpson was “heartbroken” over her alleged separation from Johnson. The couple has been married since 2014.

Sources told Us Weekly in mid-November that Simpson and Johnson are living separately. They were also “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.”

“Jessica is heartbroken,” the source claimed, before explaining the separation has been “an incredibly difficult time.”

“[It was] not an easy decision for her,” the source said.

Then, in early November, Simpson’s little sister, Ashlee Simpson, addressed the divorce rumors while speaking to TMZ.

She told the outlet “no” when asked directly whether it was true that her sister was getting a divorce.

Simpson and Johnson have yet to address the divorce rumors publicly.

Jessica Simpson Previously Stated She and Eric Johnson ‘Learn From Each Other So Much’

During an April 2022 interview with People, Simpson opened up about her and Johnson’s marriage.

“I feel like Eric and I learn from each other so much,” she said. “I feel like we’re stronger than ever now, [more] than we were even at the beginning.”

Simpson further pointed out that the love she shares with Johnson has made her question other couples who are unwilling to learn and grow with each other.

“If you’re in a relationship and it feels like it can’t ever reach a deeper or a more connected level, I don’t know,” she said. “I just feel like [Eric and I are] somehow always sinking into something deeper and better.”

“[If you’re with somebody] that doesn’t make you feel heard or safe or put you on a pedestal, or just honored in a way, it’s not worth it,” she continued. “If you can’t be authentically yourself while you’re madly in love with somebody, you’re not in the right relationship. It’s not serving you at all or the other person and it’s selfish.”

Simpson then noted that having children has noticeably affected her relationship with Johnson.

“Raising kids together, that’s powerful,” she added. “You’re creating these amazing humans.”



