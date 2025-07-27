jessica-alba-spotted-kissing-new-flame-after-splitting-from-husband

Jessica Alba got her groove back.

Videos by Suggest

The veteran actress is embracing fresh starts, spotted locking lips with her younger beau after her split from Cash Warren.

In photos shared by DeuxMoi on Saturday, Alba, 44, was seen leaning in for a passionate kiss with Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez, 32—proving that age is no barrier when sparks fly.

Alba kept it casual in a dark baseball cap, oversized jacket, and cozy vibe, while the Captain America: Brave New World star matched her laid-back style in a dark cap, shirt, and gray pants. The pair stood outside his house, with Ramirez wrapping his arms around her neck.

Other photos captured the duo warmly chatting and sharing a hug, as the freshly single mom of three arrived with a dazzling bouquet of white orchids—because nothing says “new chapter” like a grand gesture of flora.

Of course, their relationship is still new. TMZ spotted them earlier this month at the airport on their way to Cancun, with the outlet speculating it was for a romantic getaway.

Danny Ramirez and Harrison Ford at the ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premiere in Hollywood in February. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The outlet also captured the couple last Wednesday, with Alba unable to hide her glowing smile as they departed a swanky West Hollywood restaurant.

Jessica Alba Split From Her Husband and Father of Her Three Children After 17 Years of Marriage

The Sin City actress confirmed her split from Warren, 46, in January after nearly 17 years of marriage.

“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba wrote on Instagram then.

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” the Dark Angel alum continued. “We are moving forward with love, kindness, and respect for each other and will forever be a family,” she added. “Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba filed for divorce the following month.

Alba alongside Cash Warren. (Photo by Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Danny Ramirez better brush up on his parenting skills if he’s in it for the long haul with Jessica Alba. She shares daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7, with Warren.