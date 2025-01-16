Jessica Alba Breaks Her Silence on Shocking Split from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba has spoken out following the shocking news that she is splitting from husband of 16 years, Cash Warren.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” the actress wrote in an Instagram text post. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Met on the Set of 2004’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Last week, TMZ reported that the couple were headed for divorce, however, this is the first time either Alba or Warren has spoken out about the split.

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” Alba concluded in her statement. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren met in 2004, when the actress was filming Fantastic Four. Warren, the son of actor Michael Warren, was working on the film as the director’s assistant.

They married in 2008 and share three children: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Alba most recently starred in the Bad Boys spin-off series, L.A.’s Finest and in the Netflix action-thriller Trigger Warning. She is also the founder of The Honest Company, though she stepped down as chief creative officer in April 2024.

News of the split comes as a surprise to many, as Alba recently documented the holidays with Warren and the kids. She shared Thanksgiving and Christmas posts on Instagram, featuring the family of five.

The exes were even together as recently as two weeks ago. They took their children to Universal Studios on Jan. 3 to celebrate Hayes’ birthday.

“The best day at #UniversalStudios celebrating our 7️⃣ year old, Hayes! 🎂🎊🎟️🎢🥳 ,” Alba captioned the smiley family pic. “Thank you for having us, @unistudios 🫶🏽.”