Jessica Alba Lays Out on the Beach in ‘Vacay Vibes’ Photos

Jessica Alba is “shining bright” after parting ways with her husband of 16 years, turning heads in a bikini while living her best life on a luxe beach getaway with her kids and gal pals.

Alba recently shared photos on Instagram from a tropical vacation with her three children—Honor (16), Haven (13), and Hayes (7)—as well as friends. She shares her children with her ex, Cash Warren. The post comes about two months after the Fantastic Four star filed for divorce.

In a sweet clip, Alba shares a sweet moment, kissing Hayes as they relax on the beach. Another photo captures Hayes holding his mom’s hand, both gazing out at the ocean. In a separate shot, he joins his sisters on a rocky viewpoint, the three of them looking out to sea.

A final photo features Jessica with all three of her children, posing together under the night sky—a perfect snapshot of family togetherness.

“Vacay vibes,” Alba captioned the fun photo spread.

Jessica Alba and Her Gal Pals Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies

Of course, at least one shot had to feature the Sin City star and her buddies rocking string bikinis and showing off their ab game.

Alba alongside her fellow bikini-clad gal pals. (Image via Instagram / Jessica Alba)

As many folks do following a breakup (celebs, they’re just like us!) the 43-year-old also shared a few widely circulated quotes. “I just wanna sit in front of the ocean & listen to the waves,” one read.

However, another was more in the mold of Eat, Pray, Love.

“Due to personal reasons, I will be shining bright like a f***ing diamond, unapologetically for the foreseeable future.”

In February, Alba filed for divorce from Cash, 46, ending their 16-year marriage. In her filing, she requested joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Shortly after, she went on a lavish vacation to Cabo, Mexico.