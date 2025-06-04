jessica-alba-caught-kissing-mystery-man-months-after-split-from-cash-warren

Months after she and Cash Warren filed for divorce, Jessica Alba was seen kissing a mystery man during her recent overseas trip.

Photos obtained by The Sun show the actress attempting to remain incognito by wearing a black jacket and matching ball cap as she and the mystery man met up in London. She was also seen affectionately grabbing the man’s hands and drawing him in among nearby rose bushes.

A witness to the couple’s outing told the media outlet, “They looked very intimate. They were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together.”

The onlooker also said Alba and the mystery man rented deck chairs and sat on them while kissing. “It looked very much like a new relationship,” they pointed out.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren filed for divorce earlier this year. They had been married for nearly 20 years before calling it quits.

In a post on Instagram, Alba addressed the breakup.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she explained. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

“We are moving forward with love, kindness, and respect for each other and will forever be family,” she went on to add. “Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time.”

The former couple first met on the set of Alba’s hit superhero film Fantastic Four in 2004. They married in 2008 and share three children: daughters Honor and Haven, and son Hayes.

Jessica Alba Is Embracing Her Single Life Following Her Divorce From Cash Warren

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that Jessica Alba is “having a lot of fun” while embracing her single life.

“[Jessica has] gone on dates, but she isn’t seeing anyone specific right now,” the insider shared. “She’s having a lot of fun going out with her girlfriends and being more spontaneous.”

“She’s embracing all the attention she’s getting,” they noted.

Along with embracing singlehood, Alba is looking for a new property to settle into. She recently listed her Beverly Hills home for sale for $19 million.

“She’s looking for a new house so she and the kids can have a fresh start,” the insider noted. “She wants a new space to make new memories.”

The source further revealed that Alba and Warren remain cordial through the split. “Jessica and Cash are still intertwined with their business ventures and kids,” they added.