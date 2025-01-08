jessica-alba-and-cash-warren-separate-after-16-years-of-marriage

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are reportedly ending their marriage after nearly two decades together.

After nearly 17 years of marriage, the couple has recently separated and is now moving toward divorce, according to sources cited by TMZ on Wednesday. The outlet didn’t detail the reason for the separation.

The couple married in May 2008 and have three children: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

Alba and Warren first crossed paths in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, where she played the role of Susan Storm/The Invisible Woman, and he worked as the director’s assistant. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their engagement in 2007. A year later, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s Reported Split Comes After Plenty of Holiday Time Together

Meanwhile, the alleged divorce news follows a holiday season in which Alba and Warren seemed to spend plenty of time together.

Alba and Warren celebrated Thanksgiving with their children in the beautiful setting of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours,” the Sin City actress, 43, wrote alongside a family snapshot she posted on Instagram. “Sending lots of love and light.”

The group of five celebrated Christmas together, an occasion Alba thoughtfully shared online.

“Happy Holidays from our familia to yours,” she captioned another family picture.

Just last week, she and Warren, 45, celebrated their youngest child’s New Year’s Eve birthday at Universal Studios, enjoying the special day together with their family.

“The best day at #UniversalStudios celebrating our 7-year-old, Hayes! Thank you for having us, @unistudios 🫶🏽,” Alba wrote on Instagram.

In all three photos, her left hand remained noticeably hidden, while the movie producer’s bare left ring finger was clearly visible in two of them. Additionally, Alba has recently been spotted without her wedding ring in several paparazzi photos.

Alba spoke to People just last summer about the secret to maintaining a healthy relationship.

“It’s something you really have to make a choice to do,” she told the outlet then. “You have to really find time to make time for each other.”

“Going through the motions of the day to day is what it is, but it’s important to just know that we have to be a priority. Taking those moments to see each other and have a giggle and not be on the phone and just actually connect,” she added.