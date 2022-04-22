Fox Host Under Fire For ‘Creepy’ Way Of Meeting His Wife

Fox host Jesse Watters is coming under fire for a story he recently shared about his relationship with wife Emma DiGiovine. While Watters seems to think his actions were romantic, others are slamming the host for his creepy behavior towards his then-coworker.

Watters Reveals ‘Creepy’ Trick For Getting Women Into His Car

Watters recently revealed on an episode of The Five that, in order to get a date with DiGiovine, he let the air out of her car’s tires. She was 25 at the time and working as a producer on his show; Watters was 39 and married.

“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did? Let the air out of her tires,” he confessed. “She couldn’t go anywhere, she needed a lift. I said ‘Hey you need a lift?’ She got right into the car.”

His co-hosts expressed some surprise at his dating tactics, but Watters argued that it was okay because he and DiGiovine are married now. “It was a happy ending,” he said, also sharing that his wife didn’t know he was the one behind her deflated tires.

One of his co-hosts asked if Watters had ever tried this trick before to get women into his car, and Watters responded, “It works like a charm.” While Watters clearly thought his story was funny, people on Twitter were quick to call him out for his behavior.

Twitter’s Reaction: ‘This Is Some Stalker Nonsense’

“Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior,” one person wrote. “He let the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. He leaves out that he was married at the time. This is some stalker nonsense. She also worked for him.”

Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior. He let the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. He leaves out that he was married at the time. This is some stalker nonsense. She also worked for him. It's a Fox News love story pic.twitter.com/ge9zZ2vMMH — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 16, 2022

Other Twitter users blasted Watters for being “sociopathic,” “disgusting,” and “concerning.” One person pointed out the similarities between Watters and DiGiovine’s relationship—she was an intern at the time—and former president Bill Clinton’s affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky.

We correctly condemned Bill Clinton for abusing the power dynamic when he engaged in an extramarital affair with an intern.



Jesse Watters went one step further — actually sabotaging an intern's vehicle, leaving her stranded and vulnerable to his advances.



Cool, @FoxNews? https://t.co/i0zi7JMz9Q — Bill Prady 🇺🇦 (@billprady) April 18, 2022

“We correctly condemned Bill Clinton for abusing the power dynamic when he engaged in an extramarital affair with an intern,” they wrote. “Jesse Watters went one step further — actually sabotaging an intern’s vehicle, leaving her stranded and vulnerable to his advances.”

Watters’ marriage to his first wife, Noelle Watters, ended in 2018 after his affair with DiGiovine came to light. Their divorce was finalized in March 2019. Watters and DiGiovine got married in December of that same year. Watters might have thought his story about deflating DiGiovine’s tires was cute and funny, but it’s clear the rest of the world finds it creepy.

