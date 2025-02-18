jesse-mccartney-and-wife-katie-reveal-life-changing-news

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in a big way, Jesse McCartney and his wife, Katie, revealed life-changing news. They are expecting their first child!

The adorable couple took to Instagram to announce their little one’s arrival this summer. “Our lil Valentine 🌹🧸 arriving 8/8 xo, JK,” McCartney captioned the post.

Jesse McCartney also took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of him and Katie announcing the big news.

“Alright, here we go,” the singer is heard declaring in a video as he and Katie prepared to post on their Instagram from one of their phones. “About to share with the world.”

Laughing nervously, Katie replied, “I’m scared.” They then pressed the upload button together.

Jesse captioned the video, “Sharing this news publicly made it all the more real! New Chapter, you guys.”

Jesse McCartney Exchanged Vows With Katie After Nearly a Decade Together

Jesse and Katie have been married since 2021, after nearly a decade together. Right before they exchanged, the couple spoke to People about how they first met at a bar where Katie worked.

“I was sort of trying to sweet-talk her,” McCartney recalled at the time. “I found her incredibly attractive and was just trying to charm her, but she wasn’t having it.”

He then shared, “I eventually left my number on a napkin, and she said, ‘You didn’t write your name down on it!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, of course, she probably got a million of these tonight.’ I had to write my name down on the napkin, and then eventually, the rest is history.”

Katie then revealed what she loved most about Jesse, noting he is “just very thoughtful with his time.”

“For somebody who’s so busy and always on the go, he just has this generous way of prioritizing me,” she continued. “We just make each other laugh. I feel the most comfortable being myself when I’m with him, which I think is really the true tell of when you found your person.”