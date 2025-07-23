‘Jersey Shore’ Star Shows off Wife’s Swim Outfit in New Boat Photos

Showing appreciation for everything he has, Jersey Shore castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino showed off his wife’s swim outfit in new boat video/photos.

Videos by Suggest

While in Taormina, Sicily, earlier this month, the reality TV star shared videos and photos on Instagram, along with an inspirational message for his social media followers.

“Going through things you never thought you’d go through will only take you places you’d never thought you’d get to,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

The Jersey Shore star married his wife, Lauren, in 2018, just months before he started his prison sentence for tax evasion. He served eight months behind bars.

One year after Sorrentino’s prison release, the couple welcomed their first child, Romeo Reign. Along with their son, the couple has two daughters, Mia Bella Elizabeth and Luna Lucia.

During a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Sorrentino opened up about his struggles with addiction and how his life turned out. “I’ll be honest with you. I’m happy to make it this far,” he said. “I was so wild in my twenties and thirties that being the family man that I am today – being eight years sober in December, a dad of two, married five years in a happy, healthy marriage – I’m killing the game.”

He then reflected on his early MTV reality TV years.”Because when I was younger, I was doing the most,” he said. “And I’m very grateful to make it this far.”

Years after getting sober, the Jersey Shore star and his wife partnered with Banyan Treatment Centers to help those battling addiction.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Announced He and His Wife Are In Talks For a New TV Series to Help Addicts

Earlier this month, Sorrentino announced he and his wife were in talks for a new TV series about helping addicts.

He told TMZ that he has the show figured out. “Me and my wife are teaming up,” he said. “And we’re going to be going door to door to course an addict’s life from active addiction into recovery.”

Both he and Lauren are certified “motivational interventionists.” The show will coincide with the opening of their treatment facility, Archangel Centers, which will specialize in helping others overcome addiction and mental health challenges.

Their location in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is expected to open this fall. Two other locations will open shortly after.