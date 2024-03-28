Jerry Seinfeld Calls Out ‘Pain in the A—’ Costar Hugh Grant, Claims He Was ‘Horrible’ on ‘Unfrosted’ Set

While promoting his upcoming film ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,’ Jerry Seinfeld admitted working alongside Hugh Grant wasn’t a good time.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, the comedian stated it was really difficult working with Grant. “We had a lot of fights,” Seinfeld explained. “He’s a pain in the a— to work with. He’s horrible.”

Jerry Seinfeld also shared that Hugh Grant did warn him before the beginning of the production. “He tells you before you work with him, ‘You’re gonna hate this.’ And he’s so right.”

Despite the on-set conflict, Seinfeld said things were friendly between him and Grant when they went out for a meal together.

“We shot for 10 weeks, and that night he and I had dinner,” Seinfeld recalled. “And we got drunk having dinner — that was the greatest night. Because he’s so cool and he’s that English thing, you know, that witty. He looks good in a jacket … he’s one of those guys. I love those guys.”

Also during his time on the late-night talk show, Jerry Seinfeld said he didn’t initially think of Grant for the role of Ravenscroft, who plays Tony the Tiger. He described the character as “a frustrated Shakespearean actor who has to play this embarrassing character to make his car payments.”

However, Seinfeld said that Grant ended up calling him about the role. “[Grant] called us and he said, ‘I want to be in the Pop-Tart movie,” Seinfeld noted. “So he did an audition on his phone – with a glass of wine in the other hand, by the way.”

Seinfeld pointed out that no matter how the audition went, he was ready to cast Grant. “Like I care what the audition,” the comedian added. “I go, ‘Yeah, sure, you’re Tony the Tiger, sure.’”

Jerry Seinfeld Says Hugh Grant Was the ‘Greatest’ as Tony the Tiger

During a recent interview with Empire, Jerry Seinfeld got more in-depth about the discussion he had with Hugh Grant about the Tony the Tiger role.

“that was the greatest part of the whole thing, honestly,” Seinfeld said about Grant wearing a Tony the Tiger costume for the movie.

Noting he is a “crazy fan” of Grant’s, Seinfeld said, “[Hugh] asked me if it mattes that Tony the Tiger has a British accent. I told him, ‘No, who cares?’”

The Unfrosted cast features Seinfeld and Grant as well as Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Dan Levy, James Marsden and Christian Slater. Seinfeld couldn’t be happier about the cast choice.

“Everybody I asked said ‘yes,’” Jerry Seinfeld stated. “So we ended up with this crazy cast.”

According to its IMDb profile, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story is the story about how the Part-Tart was created. “Michigan 1963, business rivals Kellogg’s and Post compete to create a cake that could change breakfast.”

The movie is set to premiere on May 3 through Netflix.