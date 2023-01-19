This ‘Jeopardy!’ Video Clue Instantly Gave Us Our New Number One Vacation Destination

Viewers of Jeopardy! are always learning something from the clues and questions that contestants have to answer, from historical facts to pop culture gossip. One episode of the game show gave some fans another bit of information: a potential vacation spot!

Contestants on the December 7, 2022, Jeopardy! episode had to answer questions from a category titled “Peaks and Valleys.” Host Ken Jennings read off one clue, accompanied by a photo, that intrigued some viewers.

“An underground wonderland, Virginia’s Luray Caverns are located in this scenic valley,” he told players, while showing a beautiful picture of the natural wonder. Tammy Groner correctly answered, “What’s the Shenandoah?”

Groner might have gotten this clue before the other players, but contestant Ron Cheung was the night’s big winner. The economics professor took home $19,599 and got to move on to the next round.

The players moved on to other categories and questions, but we were still thinking about the caverns. The Virginia landmark is a tourist destination and, as pointed out during its moment on Jeopardy!, it’s a must-see vacation spot in the States. So, what makes the Luray Caverns so special?

The Luray Caverns located in Luray, Virginia. (Filipe Mesquita/Shutterstock.com)

The cavern system, discovered in 1878, is full of geological marvels like stalagmites, stalactites, and large natural columns, as well as beautiful mirrored pools of water. One of the most famous attractions is the Great Stalacpipe Organ, which taps the cave’s rock formations to make musical sounds. The caverns cover 1.5 miles and attract thousands of visitors every year.

The Stalacpipe Organ in Luray Caverns, Virginia. (Joe Ravi/Shutterstock.com)

Why The Shenandoah Valley Is The Perfect Vacation Spot

The Luray Caverns aren’t the only natural landmark people can see in the Shenandoah Valley. The region of Northern Virginia spans 140 miles, with the Blue Ridge Mountains on one side and the Alleghenies on the other.

View of the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains from Little Stony Man Cliffs, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia. (Jon Bilous/Shutterstock.com)

The area’s greatest asset is the Shenandoah National Park, where visitors can hike and go for scenic drives. The experience is all the more peaceful due to the fact that commercial trucks are not allowed on roads like Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway. You can even stay in some of the most picturesque cabins we’ve ever seen that are yards away from the park.

The Appalachian Trail also runs through Shenandoah Valley, attracting both day-hikers and people determined to travel the entire trail. For those who don’t like to hike, you can canoe, kayak, or float in an innertube down one of the valley’s many rivers.

Most people don’t watch Jeopardy! for travel tips, but the recent clue about Luray Caverns has viewers considering a trip to the Shenandoah Valley to see the famous caves and enjoy the beautiful views.