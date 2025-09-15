jenny-mccarthy-undergoes-surgery

Jenny McCarthy is having a rough few weeks of recovery after undergoing surgery.

In a late August Instagram post, The Masked Singer host posted a video of herself using a tooth scanner on her swollen cheek.

“No memory of this yesterday after surgery,” McCarthy stated in the post’s caption. “Thank God this was the only video I found on my phone this AM.”

In the clip, the actress is wearing sunglasses as she declares while hiccupping, “This is my third attempt at a root cavitation, I’m high as a kite. What kind of medication was that?”

Last week, Jenny McCarthy returned to Instagram with yet another video of her recovering from the surgery.

“It’s seriously becoming its own series,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I guess this would be episode 5. Hopefully the finale.”

Days later, McCarthy shared a video of her biomedical dentist, Dr. Ben, explaining what caused the infection that led to her surgery.

Dr. Ben pointed out that McCarthy had a tooth removed improperly in the past, which led to the infection.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Celebrate Their 11th Anniversary Amid Dental Woes

While she was recovering from her dental woes, Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, celebrated their 11th anniversary.

In an Instagram post dedicated to McCarthy, Wahlberg stated, “The most important word, of the two words [happy anniversary] is ‘happy.’ We are so happy. So grateful. So blessed.”

He then wrote, “Thanks to all those who have wished us well, and to all those who have been there to support us, through these eleven magical years.”

The couple first met on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2012 and reconnected on The Jenny McCarthy Show the following year. They announced their engagement in April 2014 and were married in late August of the same year.

McCarthy previously opened up about her marriage to Wahlberg earlier this year.

“We continue to date each other,” she told PEOPLE in March. “Because I think we get really complacent and it can become a brother and sister relationship real quick, unless you do the work.”

She then shared, “And I just played this game with him called ‘Questions.’ And it’s a thing that we put into our marriage, which is every once in a while we’ll play this game and we have to ask questions that we don’t know the answer to because you already know what you think are answers to everything after 10 years.”